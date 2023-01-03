JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP's ideology is to be self-centred, TMC abides by Constitution: Mamata

Mamata hit out at BJP and said that its ideology is to be "self-centred " while her party Trinamool Congress abides by the Constitution

Topics
TMC | Mamata Banerjee | BJP

ANI  Politics 

Alipurduar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Parade Ground in Alipurduar district, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the BJP's ideology is to be "self-centred " while her party Trinamool Congress abides by the Constitution.

Addressing a convention of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata, Banerjee said, "CPI (M) and BJP belong to the same team...BJP's ideology is to be self-centred...Our compulsion is to obey the Constitution. But today history, geography, and politics are being forgotten; education and culture are being changed,"

The TMC supremo spoke on Trinamool Congress' vision as it completed 25 years on January 1, and said "the party aims at a united India with a strengthened federal structure".

On Sunday, she took to Twitter on the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the Trinamool Congress and congratulated everyone for believing in the power of Maa, Maati, Manush (mother, soil and people).

She also recalled the party's struggle through the years and the role played by the party workers in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope among the masses.

"This day, 25 years ago, TMC came into existence. I recall our struggles through the years & the role we have played in empowering people, fighting injustice and inspiring hope. I heartily congratulate everyone for believing in the power of MAA, MAATI, MANUSH," tweeted Mamata.

Trinamool Congress was created over Mamata's difference with the Congress. She left Congress and formed TMC on January 1, 1998. TMC which emerged as a regional party was elevated to a national Party in 2016.

The party ended the 34-year left regime in West Bengal in 2011 and has been in power since then, winning three consecutive assembly elections.

Currently, it is the third largest party in the parliament after BJP and the Congress with 23 members in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:34 IST

