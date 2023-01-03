Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume after winter break from UP today

leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from from today.

The yatra has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march. Starting from the southern states, the yatra moved to Rajasthan and Delhi before the break.

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the has claimed.

With this yatra, aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive in the country

Meanwhile, after the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which is to culminate in Srinagar on January 26, the is gearing up to launch the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign, which is aimed at spreading the message of the yatra across the country.

According to sources, the former Congress president has entrusted sister and AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the responsibility of leading the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign across the country, with a special focus on women.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress will launch a two-month 'Hath Se Hath Jodo Campaign'. As part of this initiative, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead foot marches and rallies with women members in every state capital to spread the message of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Sources further informed that Priyanka would lead a wave of marches with women cadres in March, focussing on rising inflation and its impact on the public, especially the middle class. Other issues related to women will also be a top rallying point.

While the Congress campaign, with Priyanka as its face, is aimed at wooing women voters, who comprise roughly half of the country's population.

