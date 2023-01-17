JUST IN
Tharoor Vs Others: AICC asks all Kerala leaders to maintain decorum
JD(S) to grow beyond old Mysuru, get majority in K'taka polls: Kumaraswamy
Sethusamudram project would benefit only few DMK leaders: BJP's Annamalai
PM holds roadshow ahead of National Youth Festival in Karnataka's Hubballi
Telangana: BRS to unveil national agenda at first public meeting on Jan 18
Eighth session of 15th Kerala Assembly to begin from January 23
AP government buys 19 new SUVs for CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's convoys
Cong slams K'taka BJP President's 'focus on love jihad' remark
Telangana 'power play': BJP set to launch programmes under 'Mission 90'
BRS for India, journey of million km begins with single step: KCR
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
BJP to work towards strengthening 130,000 booths identified as 'weak'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to take out a 'Rath Yatra' in the state after the budget session ahead of Assembly elections

Topics
BJP | Karnataka | Rath Yatra

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

BJP all set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections
BJP all set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is all set to take out a 'Rath Yatra' in the state after the budget session ahead of Assembly elections.

The Rath Yatra would be taken out from four directions in the state to reach out to the people.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated on Monday late night that the details regarding the same are yet to be finalised. CM Bommai is taking part in the two-day National Executive Committee meeting.

He also stated that many political decisions were being taken in the meeting. The information right from the booth level to the party organisation had been given.

The high command is likely to take a call regarding B.Y. Vijayendra, son of party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa. The party had snubbed him during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hubballi to inaugurate the National Youth Festival.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from Vijayapura has attacked the ruling BJP government in Karnataka over providing reservation to Panchamasali sub sect under OBC quota. He had attacked CM Bommai and cabinet ministers also. The religious seer had warned that if BJP expels MLA Yatnal, the Panchamasali community will stand with him.

Chief Minister Bommai is in a fix over the matter. He maintained that the matter had been brought to the notice of the high command and a decision would be taken in this regard after the national executive.

The saffron party is seriously putting all efforts to come back to power in the state on Hindutva agenda and in the name of PM Modi.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 12:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU