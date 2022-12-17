BJY has taken shape of national Jan Andolan: Kharge hails Rahul Gandhi

president on Friday congratulated party leader for completing 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying it has taken the shape of a Jan Andolan.

He said the yatra has reached a historic milestone by completing 100 days on Friday.

"I congratulated ji on this occasion. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting the support and confidence of lakhs of people. In the yatra we are directly interacting with people, with youths, farmers, oppressed sections of society, women, ex-servicemen, social workers and all sections of society," Kharge said in a video message on the 100 days of the yatra.

He said the yatra is uniting the country primarily on three issues -- the first is against the hatred being spread in society in the wake of rising atrocities against scheduled castes, backward classes and minorities.

The is raising its voice against these atrocities, he added.

In the last eight years, the country is grappling with unemployment and back-breaking inflation. In such a situation, you are giving us suggestions so that for 2024 we prepare our economic agenda for the country, the chief said.

"Thirdly, the period of political dictatorship that has come in the country and the power-hungry BJP has weakened our constitutional institutions and every person is speaking against it now.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is now a Jan Andolan. We are fully confident that in the coming years we all fellow Indians will be able to give a fresh pace and direction to India," Kharge said.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has traversed eight states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and is currently in Rajasthan. It will cover Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and is likely to end by the end of January next year in Srinagar.

