JUST IN
Adhir Ranjan challenges BJP to explain Chinese donations to PM-Cares fund
Slogans in support of Sachin Pilot raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Centre's globalisation, liberalisation policies pro-corporates: Kerala CM
New low, even for Pakistan: India on Bilawal's comment on PM Modi
Coordinated efforts taken to contain Chinese loan apps: FM in Rajya Sabha
Karnataka CM Bommai urges Kharge, Gandhis to clear their stand on terrorism
AIMIM seeks 5% quota for Muslims; plans march during legislature session
Border row: Delhi meet achieved nothing, favoured Karnataka, claims Uddhav
Bihar govt 'committing massacre' through liquor ban, says BJP leader
100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul, leaders walk on road to revive Cong
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Adhir Ranjan challenges BJP to explain Chinese donations to PM-Cares fund
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJY has taken shape of national Jan Andolan: Kharge hails Rahul Gandhi

He said the yatra is uniting the country primarily on three issues -- the first is against the hatred being spread in society in the wake of rising atrocities against minority groups

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Rahul Gandhi | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday congratulated party leader Rahul Gandhi for completing 100 days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying it has taken the shape of a national Jan Andolan.

He said the yatra has reached a historic milestone by completing 100 days on Friday.

"I congratulated Rahul Gandhi ji on this occasion. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting the support and confidence of lakhs of people. In the yatra we are directly interacting with people, with youths, farmers, oppressed sections of society, women, ex-servicemen, social workers and all sections of society," Kharge said in a video message on the 100 days of the yatra.

He said the yatra is uniting the country primarily on three issues -- the first is against the hatred being spread in society in the wake of rising atrocities against scheduled castes, backward classes and minorities.

The Congress is raising its voice against these atrocities, he added.

In the last eight years, the country is grappling with unemployment and back-breaking inflation. In such a situation, you are giving us suggestions so that for 2024 we prepare our economic agenda for the country, the Congress chief said.

"Thirdly, the period of political dictatorship that has come in the country and the power-hungry BJP has weakened our constitutional institutions and every person is speaking against it now.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is now a national Jan Andolan. We are fully confident that in the coming years we all fellow Indians will be able to give a fresh pace and direction to India," Kharge said.

The yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has traversed eight states Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and is currently in Rajasthan. It will cover Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir and is likely to end by the end of January next year in Srinagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 07:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU