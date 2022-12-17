Bihar BJP leaders visit Saran, Kishore says spirit seized by police used

While a political war is going on between the 'Grand Alliance' and the during the winter session in Vidhan Sabha over the Saran liquor tragedy, some leaders visited Mashrakh in the district to analyse the ground situation.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad, who was among them, said that the majority of the victims died after consuming one type of liquor.

"The deaths happened due to the consumption of one type of liquor in Mashrakh, Isuapur, and Amnaur blocks. The liquor was not distributed by a person but a gang involved in the manufacturing and sale of liquor. It was made through spirits seized by Saran police and kept in the police station. It is a big proof that the entire incident was executed in a well-planned manner and local police were involved in it," he claimed.

"There are many loopholes in the liquor prohibition law. When we were in power, we raised this issue before the Chief Minister to rectify things. Whenever we talk about it, he gets angry with us," Prasad said.

"As the toll is rising every day, local police are applying pressure on the family members to cremate or bury the dead bodies as soon as possible. Many of the dead bodies were cremated without a post-mortem," he added.

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan said: "First we have to stop using the terminology death. If anyone was given poison, it is not death but it is murder. Such murders are taking place in after Nitish Kumar went with the RJD. Now, the biggest question is who is responsible for such a large number of murders. Somebody has to take responsibility for it."

"Nitish Kumar is a Chief Minister of and always for the . Still, a large number of murders due to poisonous liquor is taking place in Bihar and police unable to take action on actual culprits. Are people going to be killed like this? Nitish Kumar is responsible for such a situation in Bihar," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Samrat Chaudhary said: "Nitish Kumar is a cowardly Chief Minister. He will not do anything for Bihar. He is a weak Chief Minister."

The liquor tragedy occurred on Monday and 57 persons have died after consuming spurious liquor so far.

