Covid positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow hospital from Sitapur jail

leader and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail on Sunday for COVID treatment, police said on Sunday.

The father-son duo was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. According to sources, Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February last year with more than a hundred cases registered against him. His son Abdullah has also been lodged in Sitapur jail in several cases filed against him.

