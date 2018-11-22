'De facto Modi rule' in J&K, hold elections as soon as possible: Congress

A day after the dissolution of the Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the demanded on Thursday that elections be held in the state as early as possible to "restore" democracy, as it termed the Governor's rule in the state as "Modi rule".

chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the Governor's rule in the state as a "de facto Modi rule".

"The Governor's (Satya Pal Malik) rule in Kashmir is (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi rule. It is rule," he told reporters in Bhopal.

"BJP, in collusion with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ran the show in J&K and Ladakh from behind the curtain. It is all the more important today that democracy is restored there," Surjewala said.

"Only elections can pave the way for formation of people's government in J&K," he said, adding, "So Modi-ji and the Governor should get elections held as soon as possible."



"This is our direct and clear demand," Surjewala said.



The Governor abruptly dissolved the on Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival and the

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference, which claimed the support of the and 18 legislators from other parties.



Besides slamming the move, Surjewala also targeted the Modi government for "pushing J&K and Ladakh into deep violence".

Neither the Pakistan-exported terrorism stopped nor did violence cease, Surjewala alleged.



"Neither ceasefire violation by Pakistani Army stopped nor was the prime minister with 56-inch chest able to stop Pakistan from exporting extremists," the Congress leader added.