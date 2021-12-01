Easy to defeat BJP if all regional parties come together: Mamata in Mumbai

-
Underlining the need to strengthen the federal structure of the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be very easy.
In a seeming attempt at pan-national expansion or alliance with "like minded parties" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee is on a visit to Mumbai where she is meeting top NCP and Shiv Sena leaders.
Interacting with civil society members in Mumbai, Banerjee said, "If most of the time you stay overseas, how will politics be done? Politics demands continuous endeavor. I want the federal structure to be strong. And it is better if all the regional parties walk together. Regional parties build up the national party. If all the regional parties are together then it is a very easy game to defeat BJP."
"There are various regional parties in the states in power who are afraid of BJP keeping CBI, ED, and others in mind. The way we fight BJP others cannot. Our strategy is to fight for all people, every section of society with special attention to the poor. I will fight till alive," said the West Bengal Chief Minister.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that her party will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
"In Uttar Pradesh, we are not going to contest, we are supporting our friends. In Maharashtra, we are supporting our friends," added Banerjee.
The TMC chief met Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday.
Mamata is also scheduled to meet NCP President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday at his residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai.
She had recently also spoken about Opposition unity to fight the BJP government at the Centre.
However, the TMC chief has not yet met any Congress leader in Maharashtra. It is believed to be an indication that the TMC would like the play the leading role in bringing the opposition parties together in a possible national coalition against the BJP.
