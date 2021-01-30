Govt's 'efforts' to crush farmers' stir has only strengthened them: RLD

-
ALSO READ
Bihar has become 'Lalumay': Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav
Change your despotic, arrogant behaviour: Mayawati tells Adityanath govt
FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap in Dalit leader's murder case
Confident of two-thirds majority; providing jobs priority: Tejashwi
Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD after poll results: Chirag Paswan
-
RLD national vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Saturday alleged that the government's "efforts" to crush the farmers' movement has only strengthened their unity.
"The farmers' stir would not be called off unless the three farm laws are repealed," Chaudhary told reporters at Mathura's Bajna town.
He alleged that "after efforts of the government to crush farmers' agitation, unity of farmers has further strengthened."
Later, addressing a Kisan Mahaanchayat at Morki Inter College in Bajna, he called on farmers to use "Vote Ki Chot (their franchise)" to foil the evil design of the state government.
The Yogi Adityanath government should be taught a lesson in the forthcoming panchayat elections, he said.
He called on farmers to participate in ongoing farmers agitation atGazipur and Palwal and condemned the lathicharge by the police on farmers at Gazipur, terming it illegal.
Jayant also announced the start of the programme "Chalo Gaon Ki Or (Move towards villages) from February 12.
At the mahapanchayat, Samajwadi party leader Sanjai Lathar said the BJP-led central government is mistaken if it considers farmer leader Rakesh Tikait alone.
"Farmers of the country are behind Tikait," he said.
"The BJP has in a planned manner defamed the peaceful tractor rally of farmers in Delhi on January 26 by sending its activists in it for violence," the SP leader alleged.
The tears that rolled down the eyes of Tikait are the tears of farmers.The government is living in a fools paradise if it considers that by adopting foul means, the agitation may be foiled, RLD state vice president Kunvar Narendra Singh said.
In the mahapanchayat, a call to farmers to join in the farmers' agitation in Delhi was also given by over one dozen leaders including former minister Tej Pal Singh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU