Gujarat: AAP sends disgruntled Hardik Patel an invite to join the party

-
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi should take charge as Congress president: Bhupesh Baghel
Gujarat: Hardik Patel refutes rumours of quitting Congress
BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for remarks over Lord Ram
Congress to elect new President in 2022, chorus growing for Rahul Gandhi
Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day
-
Days after Gujarat Congress' working president Hardik Patel expressed displeasure with the party leadership, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state unit on Friday invited him to join it.
Hardik Patel has come up as a leader on his own. He has expressed displeasure with the Congress leadership. We require leaders like Hardik in AAP Gujarat, the AAP's state unit leader Gopal Italia told reporters.
Hardik should not waste his time putting his case before the Congress leadership as it would not yield any results, he added.
Earlier this week, Hardik Patel, who first rose on Gujarat's political scene as leader of the Patidar quota agitation, had said he had been sidelined and harassed in the Congress, and local leaders wanted him to leave the party.
Despite his representation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi several times, no action was taken, he had said, while also adding that he was not planning to leave the party yet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU