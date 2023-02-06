HM Amit Shah, Bengal CM Banerjee to arrive in poll-bound Tripura today

JUST IN
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Tripura on Monday to address two election rallies, and join a roadshow to boost the BJP's campaign in the poll-bound state, a party leader said

Topics
Amit Shah | Mamata Banerjee | Tripura elections

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Shah to address 2 rallies, mamata to roadshow in Tripura on Monday
Shah to address 2 rallies, mamata to roadshow in Tripura on Monday. Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Tripura on Monday to address two election rallies, and join a roadshow to boost the BJP's campaign in the poll-bound state, a party leader said.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16. Counting will take place on March 2.

During the visit, Amit Shah ji will address Vijay Sankalp' rallies in South Tripura's Santirbazar and Khowai, and attend a roadshow in Banamalipur constituency of Agartala, he said.

Security arrangements have been tightened in the northeastern state in view of the Union minister's visit, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Shah had participated in two Rath Yatras in Tripura last month, beginning the saffron party's campaign for the assembly polls.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to arrive in the state on Monday, and attend a roadshow and address a public meeting on Tuesday.

She will arrive on Monday evening and visit Udaipur to offer prayers at the Tripureswari temple. On Tuesday, Banerjee will lead a roadshow in Agartala and address a rally at Rabindra Bhavan, TMC state in-charge Rajib Banerjee said.

She will be accompanied by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 09:58 IST

