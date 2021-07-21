Kamal Nath demands probe into Pegasus snooping case by SC judge

-
ALSO READ
Opposition parties disrupt Parliament, seek probe into Pegasus
Best of BS Opinion: Illegal surveillance, co-operation ministry & more
France investigates alleged spyware use against dissidents: Report
Pegasus row: 'Aap Chronology Samajhiye,' says Shah on snooping allegation
IT minister, Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor among Pegasus 'targets'
-
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday termed the alleged snooping by the Israeli spyware Pegasus as the "biggest attack on the privacy" of people and demanded a probe into it by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.
Addressing a press conference here, the former state chief minister also said that the Centre should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court that it did not use this spyware.
He said the Centre is denying the charges of snooping through the Pegasus spyware.
The Union government should clarify whether it (the spyware) was purchased for the "national security or Modi security", he said.
Nath said the Centre should "file an affidavit in the Supreme Court that it had not obtained this spyware and its license from the Israel-based NSO (company)".
"This alleged snooping is the biggest attack on privacy...an investigation should also be carried out into the matter by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, whose phone was not snooped upon. The judge should be appointed (for the probe) with the consent of the opposition parties," the Congress leader said.
Nath noted that France has already ordered an inquiry into the alleged spying by Pegasus.
An international media consortium on Sunday reported that several verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, various journalists, some opposition leaders and a sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.
The government, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU