Siddaramaiah challenges K'taka CM Bommai for open discussion on corruption

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Siddaramaiah slams BJP for forcing anti-conversion law in state
Protests against me with black flags 'state sponsored,' says Siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Bommai, a 'puppet' of RSS: Congress leader Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Cong dubs BJP's Janaspandana rally as 'convention of commission'
Congress will lose in Karnataka due to anti-RSS propaganda, says CM Bommai
-
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday challenged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for an open discussion on corruption at the time and venue of his choice.
Calling the present administration as a "40 per cent sarakar" filled with "looters and scamsters", the former Chief Minister, in a series of tweets, pointing out that BJP leaders claiming that they will expose scandals of his government, challenged them to do so.
Siddaramaiah was reacting to the ruling BJP leaders on Saturday going after him at their party's massive 'Janaspandana' rally in Doddaballapur.
In a fierce speech, Bommai had even said that the real face of the Congress will be out in the days to come and all of Siddaramaiah's scams will be exposed soon.
"Let Bommai first clean his own house. 40 per cent sarakar is filled with looters and scamsters. Bommai, I challenge you for an open discussion on corruption. We are always ready. You fix the time and venue, and we will come," Siddaramaiah said.
"BJP leaders are claiming that they will expose scandals of our times. I challenge them to do that. I am ready to face it. Blackmail techniques won't work on me. High Court notice was issued to B S Yediyurappa (senior BJP leader and former CM) and not me. I suspect that Bommai actually targeted Yediyurappa," he said.
Amid allegations of corruptions and scams giving negative publicity to his government, Bommai had on Saturday targeted Siddaramaiah accusing him of presiding over scams when the Congress was in power from 2013-18.
Mocking Bommai's speech on Saturday as "heroic", Siddaramaiah said, " Sangh Parivar will not tolerate such display of heroism. Don't forget that Yediyurappa unfortunately went to jail for performing similar acts."
Claiming that empty chairs at the BJP's Saturday rally clearly indicate that people have rejected them, he said, "Bommai, even you are aware that you are incapable of challenging us. If you think you are courageous enough, first expand the Cabinet or even at least take action against Yatnal (BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has been openly criticising certain affairs in the party).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU