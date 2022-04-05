KTR takes a jibe at PM Modi for making fuel price hike a daily habit

-
ALSO READ
KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab
Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
KTR-led Telangana delegation leaves for US to attract investment
Telangana minister KTR's invite to Elon Musk draws praise on Twitter
Credit Suisse downgrades India to underweight on soaring crude oil prices
-
Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao fired another salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over fuel price hike.
He took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank the Prime Minister for making fuel price hike a daily habit for all Indians.
"Who says GDP is not going up? Thank you dear Modi Ji for making this Gads Diesel & Petrol hike as a daily habit for all Indians," wrote KTR, as the TRS leader is popularly known.
"Am sure there will be some bright BJP folks who will tell us now that this is Modi Ji's master strategy to promote EVs," added KTR, who is state minister for information technology, industries, urban development and municipal administration.
The TRS leader has been targetting the PM for last few days over fuel price rise. On Monday he had remarked that the fuel price hike for 12th time in 14 days outdoes any torture. "Read about Chinese torture only in books. This consecutive 80 paisa fuel price hike, 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture & a record of sorts," tweeted KTR.
Last week, taking a jab at the PM, he thanked him for 'Acche Din'.
When Narendra Modi's supporters criticised him for the posts, KTR had said that he will continue to highlight and expose bigotry of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and PM Modi.
"To all those people who cringe & crib each time I post some facts about NDA Govt & PM Please unfollow me immediately as I will continue to highlight & expose their bigotry & false propaganda; come what may," KTR had tweeted.
--IANS
ms/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU