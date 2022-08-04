Modi gave an all-reaching, all-inclusive govt. in 8 years: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Modi govt brought number of LWE-affected districts down by 70%: Amit Shah
PM Modi has set target to make India number one in world by 2047: Shah
PM Modi, Adityanath got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah
Central govt changing face of Delhi, modernising it, says PM Modi
Swearing-in of Pramod Sawant as Goa CM on Mar 28; PM Modi to attend
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an all inclusive and all reaching government in the last eight years.
Shah also took an apparent swipe at the earlier UPA governnment at the Centre, alleging there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.
"In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place and we have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society," he said.
Shah was speaking at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.
Indirectly referring to the earlier UPA government Shah said, "there was a time before 2014 when the Prime Minister was not considered as a Prime Minister as every minister believed he or she" was the PM.
"There was a policy paralysis in the country and there were Rs 12 lakh crore (worth) scams," the union minister alleged.
Shah also said crony capitalism and price rise were at the peak and the ease of doing business had hit rock bottom then.
"These developments made the country take a unanimous decision to install a government with majority," he said about the BJP's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU