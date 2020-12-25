Modi trying to mislead people with distorted facts: Mamata on PM-KISAN

-
ALSO READ
PM-KISAN: How it works, and why Mamata's Bengal is the only state out of it
Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme "cruel joke" on Bengal farmers: Guv
Wrote to Mamata govt to avail PM Kisan benefits for Bengal's farmers: Tomar
BDO succumbs to Covid-19 in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee pays tribute
Cinema halls to reopen in West Bengal from Oct 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
-
West Bengal Chief Minister
Mamata Banerjee on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts over the non-implementation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state.
She said the prime minister showed his apparent concern for the farmers through a televised address, instead of proactively working to resolve their issues.
"While he (PM Modi) publicly claimed his intention to help farmers of WB (West Bengal) through his PM Kisan Yojana and alleges non-cooperation of the state government, the fact is that he is trying to mislead the people with half-truth and distorted facts," Banerjee said in a statement.
The prime minister lashed out at the West Bengal chief minister during a televised address, accusing her government of "destroying" the state and depriving its over 70 lakh farmers of benefits from the Centre's flagship PM-KISAN scheme under which Rs 6,000 per year is given to each farmer.
Hitting back, she said that her government has always been ready to cooperate in the interest of the farmers.
Maintaining that she has written two letters to the Union agriculture minister and has even spoken to him two days ago, Banerjee said "they are refusing to cooperate and are instead indulging in malicious propaganda for political gains".
The chief minister said that when the state is implementing so many schemes with the central government, the question of not cooperating on a scheme that is benefiting farmers seems absurd.
Banerjee wrote to the Union agriculture minister on Monday, reiterating the state's request to route the PM-KISAN funds through the West Bengal government for disbursal among the farmers.
She had earlier written to the agriculture minister in September with the same proposal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU