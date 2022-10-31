JUST IN
Mumbai pre-polls sting: Shinde-Fadnavis order CAG probe into BMC affairs

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming BMC elections, the Maharashtra government on Monday ordered the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) to inquire the civic body's affairs

Devendra Fadnavis | Mumbai | Eknath Shinde

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Shinde

In a significant move ahead of the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Maharashtra government on Monday ordered the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) to inquire the civic body's affairs and certain decisions taken in the past couple of years, here on Monday.

The probe would cover the measures taken during the two pandemic years -- 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 -- and into the allegations of corruption and irregularities in awarding various contracts without tenders.

These included setting up several Covid Care facilities in the city and procurement for the Jumbo field hospitals erected during the pandemic years, according to an official statement from the CMO on Monday.

The probe comes in the wake of a clamour by several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders alleging scams in the construction of and purchases for these Covid facilities and the Jumbo hospitals.

Besides this, the BMC's land purchase deal in Dahisar-Eksar from Alpesh Ajmera of Nishalp Realties worth Rs 349 crore, which was reportedly bought by the builder from the owner family for just Rs 2.55 crore.

Several top BMC officials, including Commissioners had raised objections to the land deal after which the builder moved the courts and demanded Rs 900-crore, and the state government feels it is one of the biggest BMC scams that needs a thorough investigation.

"The investigation is not ordered out of vendetta... It's to get at the truth. Let the probe be completed and the real picture will emerge," Shinde told the mediapersons later.

Lauding the move, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Spokesperson Sandip Deshpande alleged that "the corruption in BMC had exceeded the lootings carried out by the banditry of K. M. Veerappan" -- the jungle criminal of south India who was shot dead in a police encounter in October 2004.

The state Congress President Nana Patole flayed the government's decision saying those who are facing 'Khokha' (slang for crore rupees) are now accusing the Opposition of corruption.

The BMC has been ruled for nearly three decades by the Shiv Sena (UBT) till its term expired in early-2022, and now the elections are awaited shortly.

--IANS

qn/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:54 IST

