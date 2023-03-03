JUST IN
PM congratulates Sangma on his party's impressive performance in Meghalaya

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma on his party's impressive show in the Meghalaya polls, and said he looked forward to working together with him for the state's progress.

Modi tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party's commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya's progress."

The prime minister was replying to Sangma's thanks to the BJP for offering its support to his bid to form the new government.

Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

The outgoing chief minister claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

The BJP has run a bitter campaign against the NPP government and had contested on all 60 seats.

It could, however, not improve on its tally of two seats from the last polls while the NPP again emerged as the single largest party by bagging 26 seats.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:42 IST

