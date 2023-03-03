PM congratulates Sangma on his party's impressive performance in Meghalaya

-
ALSO READ
People's trust in govt forced Mukul Sangma to leave Congress: Meghalaya CM
Don't waste vote on other parties, pledge support for NPP: Meghalaya CM
BJP fumes after permission for PM Modi's rally at Meghalaya stadium denied
Not involved in denying permission to PM's rally in Tura, says Meghalaya CM
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma virtually inaugurates 50 upgraded schools
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma on his party's impressive show in the Meghalaya polls, and said he looked forward to working together with him for the state's progress.
Modi tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party's commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya's progress."
The prime minister was replying to Sangma's thanks to the BJP for offering its support to his bid to form the new government.
Sangma on Friday met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.
The outgoing chief minister claimed that he has an "absolute majority with 32 MLAs" on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.
The BJP has run a bitter campaign against the NPP government and had contested on all 60 seats.
It could, however, not improve on its tally of two seats from the last polls while the NPP again emerged as the single largest party by bagging 26 seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU