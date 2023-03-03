JUST IN
PM's Act East policy, focus on peace, development behind Nagaland win: BJP

The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the state

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The BJP on Friday credited the win of its alliance in Nagaland to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East' policy and the party's campaign focus on peace and development in the northeastern state.

BJP's in-charge for Nagaland Nalin Kohli, who is also a national spokesperson of the party, said, "The voters of Nagaland have rewarded the party for its positive agenda and the good work done by the double-engine government of PM Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Rio in the state."

He noted that Modi has visited the northeastern region 51 times in his tenure, and ministers from his government have been there more than 400 times. This has ensured that infrastructure projects and various schemes are implemented effectively and on time, Kohli added.

"The BJP's success in the northeast is directly linked to Prime Minister Modi's 'Act East' policy and the positive agenda of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. In Nagaland, the campaign focus was on peace and development," he said.

The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the state.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 13:06 IST

