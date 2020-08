Need another independent probe into anti-CAA violence: BJP Gen Secy

General Secretary Bhupender Yadav has demanded an independent inquiry into the anti-CAA protests, the ensuing violence in the country and the riots that erupted in Delhi this year.

Yadav said that the alleged foreign funding angle should also be brought under the purview of this new probe. He was speaking at a virtual book launch on Delhi Riots.

"This country should be proud of the fact that India is giving citizenship to the religiously persecuted which is part of the human rights declaration. But this truth was projected as anti-constitutional and a poisonous atmosphere was sought to be created. I know that we all became a part of this tragedy. Hence I agree with this book when it seeks another independent probe. Foreign fundings should also be taken into consideration. Intelligence should be gathered about the network. One should be concerned about those few people who are trying to radicalise a religion," said Yadav, in a virtual interaction from Patna, during the launch of the book 'Delhi Riots 2020 - the untold story'.

Yadav also raised objection to the new interpretation of secularism, and said that India accommodates all including atheists. The senior leader said that India doesn't need lessons on secularism from 'so-called liberals'.

Yadav called upon the "so called liberals" to read the medical reports of the likes of Ankit Sharma, the murdered IB staffer, which are part of the book to understand how the riots were "started". Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home during the riots in North-East Delhi this year in February with 51 stab wounds on his body.

At least 53 people were killed and approximately 400 were injured in the violence that was sparked off as clashes between protesters "who were for and against the widely debated Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA."

The senior leader said that he has full faith in the judiciary while taking a passing dig at Lawyer Prashant Bhushan without naming him, while talking about "contempt of contempt".

Yadav said that a certain section of the society only selectively expresses faith in the judiciary depending upon whether the verdict suits them.

