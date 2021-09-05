No one involved in looting public money will be spared: Dilip Ghosh

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
Dilip Kumar: The sole supernova in Galaxy Bollywood
Mamata Banerjee wants to meet PM to beg for funds: Dilip Ghosh
Mamata in a hurry for by-polls to cling on to the chair: Dilip Ghosh
-
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday threatened to put a local government officer and a panchayat member behind bars in Birbhum district over reports of funds misappropriation, and said no one involved in looting public money would be spared.
Ghosh, during a party meeting in the district's Mayureswar area, said that several allegations of misbehaviour and embezzlement of public money have been raised against a block development officer, who apparently works in collusion with a panchayat member.
"Someone has built a three-storey house with public money, and he does not mind enjoying his tea in its balcony every morning, while masses are deprived of basic facilities. Your time is up," he said, without clearly referring to anyone.
"I have come to know that the local BDO is working against the interests of common people. He is doing this in collusion with a panchayat member. We are asking them to mend his ways... No one involved in looting public money will be spared," he warned.
In a veiled dig at the ruling TMC, Ghosh further said that "many of your leaders" have been jailed in Odisha, too, for cheating people and looting their hard-earned money.
"We can despatch the corrupt to jails in this state, too. Stop dishonest practices now," he added.
The state BJP chief was possibly alluding to the arrests made in the neighbouring state in connection with the chit-fund scams.
Responding to his claims, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told PTI, "Dilipbabu makes tall claims which have no truth in them."
He contended that the "BJP knows nothing better than intimidating opposition parties with the use of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate".
"By threatening people with jail terms, leaders like Dilipbabu are proving that his party is trying to make central agencies an extended arm of the BJP," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU