Mamata in a hurry for by-polls to cling on to the chair: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in a hurry for holding assembly by-polls as she wants to cling on to the chair.
Ghosh told reporters here that when the assembly election was underway in March-April this year she had urged the chief election commissioner to halt it midway fearing spread of COVID-19 infection across the state.
"So why is the chief minister in such a hurry asking the CEC's office to hold the by-polls now? At the same time why are elections to the 118-odd municipalities of the state not being held till now? People residing in areas under these municipalities are facing civic problems as there are no councillors," he said.
Banerjee, who had contested the assembly poll from Nandigram, had lost to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. She is required to win from another seat through a by-poll within six months of announcement of the results.
Municipal polls are held by the state election commission.
"We have given our opinion on this to the chief electoral officer in Kolkata," Ghosh said.
On the suicide attempt by five teachers on Tuesday, Ghosh said "There is complete anarchy in education sphere in the state.
Five women contractual teachers of primary schools allegedly consumed poison on Tuesday while demonstrating before Bikash Bhavan, the West Bengal education department headquarters, seeking immediate fulfilment of their job-related demands.
"It is unfortunate that those who impart education to children are being forced to take such drastic steps. They are feeling deprived," the BJP leader said.
Ghosh said people living in villages in the state are not getting COVID vaccines and alleged that most of the vaccination are concentrated in the city.
The saffron party announced the launch of its programme to distribute ration bags among the people with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dilip Ghosh printed on them.
