PM making his friends 'daulatveer', youth made 'Agniveers': Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Agniveers to be considered for physical education teachers: Anurag Thakur
New MoD short-service model recruits 'Agniveers' for four-year tenures
MHA to give priority to 'Agniveers' in recruitment of CAPFs, Assam Rifles
Support Agniveers after tenure completion: FinMin to PSBs, insurance firms
Finmin asks banks to explore employment opportunities for 'Agniveers'
-
Using wordplay to slam the BJP over the Agnipath scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his friends "daulatveer' by handing airports to them for 50 years while making youths 'Agniveers' on a four-year contract.
The former Congress chief's attack came on a day the party's leaders and activists observed a "peaceful Satyagraha" in all assembly constituencies to demand a withdrawal of the new military recruitment scheme.
"The prime minister is making his friends 'daulatveer' (rich) by handing them country's airports for 50 years while making youths 'Agniveers' on a four-year contract," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The Congress party is doing #SatyagrahaForYouth against Agnipath across the country today. This satyagraha will not stop until the youth get justice," he said.
Several states witnessed protests, including unbridled violence, after the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces was announced on June 14. It envisages recruiting youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half to 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.
The Congress had observed a peaceful satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi as well as in various states on the issue on June 20.
Congress MPs had also taken out a peaceful march from Parliament. A delegation of senior leaders submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to withdraw the controversial scheme. The president is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU