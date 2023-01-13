JUST IN
Socialist leader Sharad Yadav's politics was about turns, splits, alliances
Stalwart regional leader Sharad Yadav passes away at 75
AAP MP Sanjay Singh given 3-month jail for 'demonstrating', 'blocking road'
Portfolios allotted to newly-inducted ministers in Himachal Pradesh cabinet
Agitations crucial in coming years to protect people's rights, says Tikait
ED, I-T raids on Mushrif: MVA slams BJP for unleashing 'fear politics'
Bihar CM Nitish likely to expand his Cabinet after Makar Sankranti
Bharat Jodo Yatra raising issues of hatred, unemployment, inflation: Rahul
India is about brotherhood, unity, that's why BJY is successful: Rahul
Hearing of rival Shiv Sena pleas in Supreme Court on February 14
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Socialist leader Sharad Yadav's politics was about turns, splits, alliances
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PM Modi concerned about Joshimath crisis, says Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Prime Minister is personally distressed about the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

Topics
Narendra Modi | Rajnath Singh | Uttarakhand

ANI  General News 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the Prime Minister is personally distressed about the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

He further added that the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is constantly working to bring the situation under control.

"Uttarakhand government is working to find a solution to the issue of land subsidence. The central government is very concerned and is providing all possible assistance to the state. If required, I will visit Joshimath. Yesterday, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the town."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also enquired about the situation in Joshimath over the phone from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Home Minister assured all possible assistance to the Uttarakhand government for Joshimath.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting with all stakeholders on the Joshimath land subsidence issue.

During the meeting, the chief minister interacted with the Army, ITBP, NDRF and scientists from various establishments engaged in landslide investigation, district administration, police and district-level officers associated with essential services at Sunil ITBP camp.

The CM said that the safety of the citizens is our biggest responsibility. He instructed everyone to ensure all arrangements for the safety of the people, a release from the chief minister's office said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the scientists of various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides and inquired about the ongoing studies and research into the causes of landslides in Joshimath. During the meeting, scientists informed the chief minister about the investigation so far."I have met with everyone and assured people that state administration is with the people of Joshimath. we will help everyone," CM Pushkar Dhami told the media after the meeting.

He said it is our priority to lay the way forward for those affected while protecting their lives and property, an official statement added.

Later, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with local public representatives and eminent citizens. He asked everyone to work in coordination with the administration in times of disaster.

CM said, that 1.50 lakhs are being given immediately as interim assistance to all those whose houses, shops, and businesses have been affected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 09:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU