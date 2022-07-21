Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu leads after first round of counting

-
ALSO READ
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Murmu to visit Meghalaya to seek support for her candidature in Prez polls
Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha: Voting for presidential elections today
Droupadi Murmu meets JMM, NDA leaders, seeks support for prez poll
-
The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading with 540 of the 748 votes of the MPs, while Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha has received 208 votes after the first round of counting, Returning Officer P C Mody said on Thursday.
Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid, he said, adding that all the votes of MPs have been counted.
Eight MPs did not vote in the presidential election, Mody said.
With each MP having a vote value of 700 in this presidential election, Murmu received a total of 5,23,600 votes which is 72.19 per cent of the total valid MP votes, indicating some cross-voting in her favour, officials said.
Going by the strength of the parties who officially extended support to Murmu, she is estimated to have got votes of five to six more MPs. As many as 538 MPs of various parties had extended their support to Murmu ahead of the election, but a few of them did not vote.
On the other hand, Sinha's total vote value stood at 1,45,600, which is 27.81 per cent of the total valid votes.
The counting for the second round of votes of the MLAs has begun, officials said.
Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. These are figures for Parliament (votes) pic.twitter.com/Rh11GsLqjj— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU