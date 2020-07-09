JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Centre sets up panel to investigate three trusts linked to Gandhi family
Business Standard

Probe into trusts: Those fighting for truth can't be intimidated, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Modi after the Centre's decision to constitute a panel to coordinate probe into alleged violation of legal provisions by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, 2 other trusts

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi | Rajiv Gandhi

ANI  |  Politics 

Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre's decision to constitute an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into "violation of various legal provisions" by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

Attacking the prime minister, Gandhi said that he doesn't understand the fact that "those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated."

"Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks everyone has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated," Gandhi's tweet read.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that it set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe various violations by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

"MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Spl. Dir of ED will head the committee," Home Ministry said.

Recently, BJP President JP Nadda had alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received funds from various government PSUs.

On June 27, Nadda alleged that the money received in PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) between 2005-2008 was diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 07:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU