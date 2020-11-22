Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over handling of Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown

-
ALSO READ
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we should be looking at state-level trends
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 Factoid: India is recording more recoveries than new cases
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Modi government over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, and alleged that it pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised their health and compromised the future of students.
He also tagged a news report on the findings of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare.
"Modi government's unplanned lockdown pushed millions into poverty, jeopardised the health of citizens and compromised the future of students due to digital divide," he alleged on Twitter.
"This is the bitter truth which the Government of India (GOI) tries to cover up by its blatant lies," he alleged.
In another tweet, he hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, citing a news report that said the family of the Hathras rape victim is not safe in the state.
"The constant exploitation of victims at the hands of the government in UP is unbearable. The entire country is demanding answers from the government in the Hathras rape and murder case and is with the victim's family. Another example of hooliganism by those in uniform," he alleged in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi has been targeting the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and the state police for the treatment meted out to the Hathras rape victim and her family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU