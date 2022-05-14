Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, says BJP will storm to power in 2023

-
Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the TRS government in the state for alleged corruption and unkept promises and said his party is ready to face the polls, due in the state next year.
Addressing a public meeting here which marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra' (foot march), Shah appealed to the electorate to defeat the ruling TRS and make the saffron party successful in the 2023 elections.
"Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he asked the gathering, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs", Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.
He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and increase the quota for STs, SCs and backward classes.
The senior BJP leader, whose party won two Assembly by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) election in the last two years, expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in the state in the hustings next year and urged the voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.
Referring to TRS poll symbol of car, Shah charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
#WATCH | The symbol of TRS party is a car, the steering wheel of a car is always in the hands of the owner or the driver, but the steering wheel of TRS's car is with Owaisi...: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/Jb79Vzlmz9— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022
On the alleged high-handedness against BJP activists, he claimed attempts were on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an apparent reference to the deaths of party workers in the eastern state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.
