Dhami thanks people for BJP's win in U'khand, promises Uniform Civil Code

With the BJP appearing to retain power in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost his own seat, thanked the people of the state and reiterated his promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code.
Dhami addressed a joint press conference at the BJP office here along with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and the party's poll in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi.
"I want to thank the people for giving the party a two-third majority. I went repeatedly in their midst to tell them about the work done in road and health sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dhami said.
"I told them that the fight this time is between people who work and people who indulge in corruption. I am happy that they have given preference to those who work."
"I am happy that the party broke the trend of governments changing every five years. We got your blessings again. It is your stamp of approval on our good work," he added.
Dhami said soon after being sworn in, the BJP government will set up a committee consisting of legal experts, intellectuals and other stakeholders to draft a Uniform Civil Code.
He said he had already made the commitment during the run-up to the assembly polls.
"Uttarakhand represents the cultural soul of the country and it deserves to have a Uniform Civil Code. We will also fulfil all other commitments made by us," he said.
Dhami and Joshi both said the BJP's impressive performance was a result of the hard work put in by the party cadres.
Though guiding his party to victory, Dhami himself lost to Bhuvan Chandra Kapri of the Congress by 6,579 votes in Khatima - a seat he had won in the last two consecutive polls.
