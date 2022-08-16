What is a letter of comfort?

.

In April this year, the Union ministry had barred ministries and departments from issuing letter of comfort. The idea was to usher in transparency. And now, the Reserve Bank of India has disallowed such quasi bank guarantee instrument provided by a corporate. So what is this document?

A letter of comfort is a support document issued to a borrower that adds some strength to the transaction when giving . Letter of comforts are usually issued by a third party or a stakeholder in the transaction. For instance, a holding company can give a letter of comfort on behalf of its subsidiary or a government can issue a letter of comfort for public sector enterprises. The letter of comfort can also be issued by banks, and auditors.