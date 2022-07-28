Three more MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for misconduct

-
Three more MPS, two from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one Independent, were on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week on charges of disrupting the proceedings of the House.
Those suspended from the House are AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak as well as independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.
With this move, the total number of MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha since Tuesday reached to 23.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh announced their suspension said that they entered the well of the House, shouted slogans and displayed placards by disrupting the proceedings in utter disregard to the House and the authority of the Chair.
The chair announced their suspension "from the service of the Council for the remainder of the current week under rule 256."
On Wednesday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of this week for "throwing paper on the Chair" during proceedings of the House on Tuesday.
A total of 19 Opposition MPs were suspended from the Upper House for the remainder of this week for repeatedly disrupting proceedings. This was the highest number of single-batch suspensions in the Upper House. In November last year, 12 Opposition MPs were suspended for the entire Winter Session for the ruckus they had created during the Monsoon Session over the farm bills.
Seven of the 19 suspended members belong to TMC, six MPs are from DMK, three TRS, two CPM and one CPI.
TMC's Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswar, Md. Nadimul Haque; DMK's Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Hamamed Abdulla, S Kalyanasundaram, R Girranjan, NR Elango, M Shanmugam, M Shanmugam; TRS's B Lingaiah Yadav, Ravihandra Vaddiraju, Damodar Rao Divakonda; CPI(M)'s A.A. Rahim, V Sivadasan; and CPI's Sandosh Kumar P.
So far, total 27 MPs incl 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
