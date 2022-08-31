Bihar CM Nitish shares stage with Telangana CM, lashes out at Modi govt

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
'Modi ko hatana hai,' says Lalu Prasad as RJD reclaims power in Bihar
Ailing RJD chief Lalu Yadav to be shifted to Delhi for further treatment
Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new Bihar govt: Reports
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government in the Centre and criticised its excessive prachaar-prasaar (publicity) besides its alleged lack of sensitivity towards the needs of the states.
Addressing a function here alongside K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Telangana counterpart, Kumar took a veiled dig at BJP which has undertaken an aggressive campaign to expand its base in the southern state.
Your adversaries speak a lot against you. Little do they realize what stuff you are made of. You were the one whose single-minded struggle led to the creation of Telangana. The people will never desert you, Kumar, the de facto leader of the JD(U), said.
His teaming with 'KCR', as Rao is popularly called, is being seen as an important step in the direction of achieving opposition unity.
Kumar's speech was preceded by KCR giving cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to five soldiers from the state who were killed in the stand-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley of Ladakh in 2020.
The Telangana CM, who heads Telangana Rastra Samiti, also gave away cheques of Rs five lakh each to family members of 12 migrant labourers from Bihar who died in a fire in Hyderabad in March.
Your gesture of paying ex-gratia to the dead soldiers is exemplary. They did not die in your state but in a far-off place. It is truly magnanimous, said Kumar, who recently dumped BJP, joined the multi-party 'Mahagathbandhan' and formed a new government.
In his brief speech in Hindi, KCR referred to Bihar as being the land of 'kranti' (revolution) and said his home state was the land of Godavari river, called the 'Ganges of the south' while the holy river itself flowed through the eastern province.
Kumar, who made the concluding remarks, expressed anguish over the Narendra Modi government's stout refusal to accept his plea for giving special category status to Bihar.
"The special status could have helped us develop faster ... I have now left them (BJP-led government). The old times were different as Atal ji (Atl Bihari Vajpayee) used to treat others with respect. Now there is no work only prachaar and prasaar, said Kumar, who severed his ties with the saffron party accusing it of trying to break his party.
All states are suffering under the current dispensation. States' share in revenue is declining, alleged Kumar.
Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was among those who were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU