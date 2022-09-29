Won't contest election for Congress president: Gehlot after meeting Sonia

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot likely to meet Sonia Gandhi to end Cong president poll crisis
Ashok Gehlot is Sonia Gandhi's choice to 'lead' Congress, say reports
By constantly opposing PM Modi, Oppn attacking India: Giriraj Singh
Rajasthan crisis: Three Ashok Gehlot loyalists get show-cause notice
'Some leaders' instigating party workers; Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Pilot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.
After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators.
Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot's continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.
Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state.
Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 15:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU