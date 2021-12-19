Yogi's 'inswingers' unplayable for opposition parties: Rajnath Singh

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Rise above compulsions for 2024 LS polls: Sonia Gandhi to Opposition
Opposition to organise joint protests across country from Sept 20-30
Sonia Gandhi meets Opposition leaders to chalk out common strategy
Oppn parties slam BJP-led Yogi govt over UPTET 2021 paper leak
-
Hitting out at rival political parties, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday claimed nobody will be able to face the "inswingers" and "outswingers" delivered by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Extending the cricket analogy, Singh called Adityanath an all rounder saying that the CM has been able to control crime in the state while also working for its development.
Addressing a rally here at the BJP's Jan Vishvas Rally, Singh said, "Chief Minister Yogi has done wonders. It is a two-alphabet name, which puts fear in the heart of criminals. Earlier, they used to come out brandishing country-made pistols after the Sunset, but nobody dares do so today."
Praising Yogi - the name literally meaning a practitioner of Yoga --, the union minister said the CM is bringing development to the state with all the grace of yogic poses.
He especially targeted the Samajwadi Party saying it will be made to do a headstand in the upcoming assembly election.
I have seen Yogi Adityanath working. He is an all-rounder. He can bat, and when he bowls, he uproots the stumps --- be it against the SP, BSP or the Congress. Nobody is able to face his inswingers and outswingers, Singh said.
He said even developed nations like the US, Russia, China and the UK were not as successful in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic as India has been.
The Defence minister blamed Pakistan for terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pakistan is trying break the country, weaken it, and is sending terrorists from its soil, launching terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. We too have decided to give it a befitting reply and we are giving it, he said.
The minister also broached the subject of incursions in the bordering areas by China, without taking its name, and urged people to have faith in the country's leadership.
"There is another neighbouring country, I will not discuss much. But, as a Defence Minister, I urge you to have faith in us. We will not allow the country's head to bow down even if that means making a sacrifice. We should have faith in our Jawans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU