150 kg ganja seized in Krishna district, 2 arrested

The district police Monday seized 150 kg ganja, worth Rs 20 lakh, and arrested two person while they were allegedly the contraband from to Telengana, police said.

They said the seizure was made after they intercepted a car at Janardhanapuram village in district by National Highway-214 during a routine check.

Police said they arrested two suspected smugglers, who had loaded the ganja in the vehicle at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district of and were headed to Hyderbad in Telengana.

The registered a case and the vehicle along with the seized contraband would be produced in a court, said police.

