2 killed, one injured in bike-lorry collision in Machilipatnam

Two persons were killed and one injured in a bike-lorry collision on NH-65 at Nimmaluru village of Pamarru mandal in Krishna district on Monday, police said.
The deceased were identified as T Subba Rao and V Yedukondalu from Machilipatnam town, they said.
Three persons were on the bike when the lorry hit it on the highway, said Pamarru Sub-Inspector Habbeb Basha.
While two persons died on the spot, the injured was rushed to Machilipatnam Government Hospital, he said.
A case was registered at Pamarru Police station, he said.
