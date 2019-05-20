2 killed, one injured in bike-lorry collision in Machilipatnam

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Machilipatnam (AP) 

Two persons were killed and one injured in a bike-lorry collision on NH-65 at Nimmaluru village of Pamarru mandal in Krishna district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as T Subba Rao and V Yedukondalu from Machilipatnam town, they said.

Three persons were on the bike when the lorry hit it on the highway, said Pamarru Sub-Inspector Habbeb Basha.

While two persons died on the spot, the injured was rushed to Machilipatnam Government Hospital, he said.

A case was registered at Pamarru Police station, he said.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 23:51 IST

