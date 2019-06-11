2-year-old child pulled out of borewell after 110 hours, dies

A two-year-old child, who was stuck in a 150-foot-deep unused borewell here, was pulled out Tuesday morning after almost 110 hours, but could not be saved, officials and doctors said.

was retrieved at around 5:30 am by personnel, officials said.

He was rushed to the and Research(PGIMER) in Chandigarh amid police security, told

Doctors at the hospital said the child was brought dead.

A K Gupta said the child was taken to the after he was brought to the hospital in the morning.

The boy, who turned two on Monday, was stuck in the seven-inch-wide borewell at a depth of 125 feet.

The only child of his parents, Singh fell into the borewell, which is in a field, while playing at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday. The borewell was covered with a cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it.

His mother tried to rescue him, but failed, officials said.

A massive rescue operation was launched to bring the child out safely. Officials managed to supply oxygen but no or water could be provided to him.

Talking to media later, Thori said it was the toughest operation carried out by the NDRF at a depth of more than 100 feet.

A parallel borewell of 36 inches diameter was dug to rescue the child.

On Monday, there was anger among people against the district administration and the over delay in rescuing Singh. A large number of people had assembled around the site and several of them raised slogans against the government.

Villagers had also held protest and blocked the Sunam-Mansa road.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)