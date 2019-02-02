20 hurt in bus-tractor collision

-
ALSO READ
Woman poisoned to death over dowry demands in UP
Man attacked by 5 people for opposing molestation bid on sister in UP
Two builders, 4 cops booked over assault on lawyer in Noida
Noida: Lawyer allegedly assaulted by police; constable suspended, 5 shunted
Man, aide arrested for killing lover's husband
-
More than 20 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Bhenval Road under Garhi Pukhta police station in Shamli district here, officials said Saturday.
"The mishap took place on Friday. Injured have been shifted to a hospital, of who three are said to be in critical condition," police said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU