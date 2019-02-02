JUST IN
20 hurt in bus-tractor collision

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

More than 20 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor near Bhenval Road under Garhi Pukhta police station in Shamli district here, officials said Saturday.

"The mishap took place on Friday. Injured have been shifted to a hospital, of who three are said to be in critical condition," police said.

