Lok Sabha polls: Six Oppn parties to discuss common plank on Feb 27

A meeting of leaders from Opposition parties will be held on February 27 over Common Minimum Programme.

The meeting will be organised in New Delhi.

On February 13, leaders of six major opposition parties including the held a meeting after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common (CMP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meet was attended by Rahul Gandhi, TMC and West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee, and CM Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and others.

said that a pre-poll alliance would be formed to counter in Lok Sabha.

"We will work together at the national level. We will have a common minimum agenda. We will have a pre-poll alliance," she said addressing a joint press conference here.

said that Opposition leaders have agreed on a common minimum program for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"We had a very constructive meeting. We agreed that the principal target for all of us is to fight against the assault on institutes being carried out by BJP," said the Congress Chief.

"We agreed that principal target for all of us is to wipe away the assault on Indian institutions being carried out by Narendra Modi, and RSS. We agreed to start a conversation about a common and we have a commitment that we are all going to work together to defeat BJP," Rahul had said.

Kejriwal, who had also attended that meeting, had later said that he is tired of convincing Congress for forming an alliance.

