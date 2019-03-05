218 cases of hate crimes reported in India in 2018, UP tops chart: Amnesty

Over 200 alleged cases of hate crimes were reported in 2018 against people from marginalised groups, especially Dalits, with recording the highest number of such incidents for the third consecutive year, said in a new report on Tuesday.

India, releasing data recorded on its website, Halt the Hate', said hate crimes were reported against people from marginalised communities, which includes and Adivasis, members of racial or religious minority groups, transgender persons and migrants.

The website relies on cases reported in mainstream English and

In 2018, the website documented a total of 218 incidents of alleged hate crimes. Of these, 142 were against Dalits, 50 against Muslims, and eight each against Christians, Adivasis, and transgender persons.

There were 97 incidents of assault and 87 cases of killings. Forty incidents were reported where women from marginalised groups or transgender persons faced sexual violence, said.

women, in particular, faced a disproportionate amount of sexual violence, 33 out of 40 such incidents reported, it said.

Cow-related violence and so-called 'honour' killings were among the common instances of alleged hate crimes, the report said.

Of all the states and union territories where incidents were tracked, the top five states were Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar, it said.

For the third straight year, reported to have the highest number of hate crimes at 57. Fifty incidents were reported in the state in 2017 and 60 incidents in 2016, it said.

Since September 2015, there have been 721 incidents of alleged hate crimes, a vast majority of which have been against and Muslims, the report said.

"The first step to ensuring justice and ending impunity for hate crimes - where people are targeted because they belong to a particular group - is to highlight their occurrence," said Aakar Patel, of Amnesty

"Unfortunately, the true extent of hate crimes in India is unknown because the law - with some exceptions - does not recognise hate crimes as specific offences. The police need to take steps to unmask any potentially discriminatory motive in a crime, and political leaders must be more vocal in denouncing such violence," Patel said.

