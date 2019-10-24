Haryana Assembly polls: BJP's vote share falls by 22% from LS polls

The vote share of the ruling fell by a massive 22 per cent in the Haryana Assembly polls on Thursday, after the party secured over 58 per cent votes in the state in the Lok Sabha polls held in April-May and won all the 10 seats.

A number of ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government lost, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had coined the slogan "Abki Baar 75 paar" (this time we will cross 75 seats), appeared to be falling well short of the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member House.

Latest Election Commission (EC) trends said the saffron party had won or was leading in 40 seats. It had won 47 seats in the 2014 Haryana Assembly polls.

According to the latest data available on the EC website, the got 36.3 per cent votes.

The vote share of the Congress, which has emerged stronger than the last polls but is behind the BJP, is almost the same as it was in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party got 28.42 per cent of the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha election, while in the Assembly polls, it has secured 28.2 per cent votes and 33 seats.

The tally of the BJP, which was ahead in 79 Assembly segments after the results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared, is hovering around 38 seats.

The tally of the Congress, which was leading in only 10 Assembly segments after the parliamentary polls, has now jumped to 33 seats.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which was leading in only one Assembly segment after the Lok Sabha election, has won five seats and is leading in five more.