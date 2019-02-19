24-yr-old man arrested for duping women on matrimonial sites

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly women on matrimonial sites, police said Tuesday.

Ashish Kukreti, a native of Dehradun, used to cheat women by making fake profiles on matrimonial sites.

He used to befriend the victims and send them photographs of bungalows and luxurious cars, police said.

The matter came to light after a woman lodged a complaint against him at the station.

According to the complaint, the accused met the woman on a and introduced himself as one

He told her that he is a and his annual income is more than Rs 1 crore, she said in her complaint.

Later, Kukreti asked the woman to deposit Rs 50,000 in his and then stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Acting on the complaint, police raided his hideouts and it was found that he had gone to to meet his friends from the matrimonial site, said of Alphonse.

Kukreti was finally nabbed from Patparganj area, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had stolen photographs and other details of from and used them to create fake profiles on matrimonial sites, he added.

He also created a homepage of a fake company and used to ask women to search it on Google, Alphonse said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)