5 killed in bus-trailer collision in Pakistan

At least five persons were killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a trailer in Pakistan's province, according to a media report.

The accident occurred on Friday night when an over-speeding trailer collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction in Bhakkar, a district in the province, Dunya reported Saturday.

The police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital Bhakkar, where the condition of several injured was said to be critical.

The bus was going to the country's Mansehra city from the port city of when the crash happened.

Police officials in the area said the accident happened due to over-speeding and negligence of the drivers of the two vehicles and both were being interrogated after registration of the case.

Road accidents are common in Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving, over-speeding and bad roads.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)