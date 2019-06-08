Nepali journalists protest against Media Council Bill; demand immediate withdrawal

Hundreds of Nepali journalists on Friday held a massive rally here demanding immediate withdrawal of the proposed Media Council Bill that aims to curtail press freedom by imposing strict penalty on

has proposed the new aimed at imposing a hefty fine of up to Rs 1 million on found guilty of damaging anyone's reputation, raising alarm among journalists who say the government seeks to punish the press in the name of regulation.

The new Media Council Bill aims to replace the existing Press Council Act and will have more authority to issue hefty fines and give the government more say in the hiring and firing of the council members.

The journalists, who protested under the banner of Federation of Nepalese Journalists (FNJ), held the rally carrying placards and also encircled streets in front of the

Similar protests were also held in other parts of the country that was organised by the FNJ.

"The journalists across the country are participating in the third round of protests organised by the FNJ to oppose the Communist government's move to limit press freedom and to suppress freedom of speech," Ramesh Bista, of FNJ, said.

The rally was also attended by several editors of prominent dailies of the nation.

Narayan Wagley, of national daily, said : "The protection of press freedom is also the protection of the Constitution".

"It is not fair to limit press freedom, which is part of the civil rights. Our movement is aimed at protecting people's right to information guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

National and international media watchdogs, including the (IFJ), have also expressed their serious concerns over some of the provisions in the Bill, saying that the provisions of the bill have wide-ranging implications on the media.

Gunaraj Luintel, of daily, said that any government that works against the free press cannot last longer.

Yuvaraj Gimire, another senior journalist, said the proposed is undemocratic and anti-media so journalists cannot accept it.

Another media law, Bill on Mass Communications, has proposed Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million in penalties or 10 to 15 years in jail or both for journalists publishing or broadcasting any content undermining national sovereignty, territorial integrity or nationality.

The bill has also proposed confiscation of if the and journalists are found publishing offensive contents.

