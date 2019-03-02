52 couples tie knot at mass wedding

Fifty-two couples belonging to the differently-abled and economically weaker sections tied the at a mass wedding here on Saturday.

Chosen from different states of the country by charitable organisation (NSS), these couples tied the in the two-day-long gala ceremony.

"The couples got household routine appliances and gifts as 'kanyadaan' (marriage ritual) to start their new married life," Prashant Agarwal, of the NSS, said.

They also got skill development training from the NGO, Agarwal said.

Among those who married are and Deepak from Dhulia in Similarly, Surajmal and Eitri, Lalita and Ganesh and Nakkalal and Kripa from Rajsthan; Gulab and Bibi from and Bankim and Kavita from were among the couples who got married, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)