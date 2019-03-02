52 couples tie knot at mass wedding

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fifty-two couples belonging to the differently-abled and economically weaker sections tied the knot at a mass wedding here on Saturday.

Chosen from different states of the country by charitable organisation Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), these couples tied the knot in the two-day-long gala ceremony.

"The couples got household routine appliances and gifts as 'kanyadaan' (marriage ritual) to start their new married life," Prashant Agarwal, president of the NSS, said.

They also got skill development training from the NGO, Agarwal said.

Among those who married are Jaya and Deepak from Dhulia in Maharashtra. Similarly, Surajmal and Eitri, Lalita and Ganesh and Nakkalal and Kripa from Rajsthan; Gulab and Bibi from Uttar Pradesh and Bankim and Kavita from West Bengal were among the couples who got married, he added.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 18:30 IST

