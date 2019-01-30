9 people injured as pick-up vehicle catches fire in Kota

At least nine labourers, including a minor, were injured after a pick-up vehicle caught fire at a petrol pump in district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 6.45 pm when the labourers were returning home after completing their work, said Ajit Meghvanshi, the SHO of station.

Of the nine people, seven were critically injured and sustained 40 per cent burn injuries below the waist, said Mahboob Ali, a police personnel.

They were rushed to a community health centre in Manoharthana town.

One of the injured persons was referred to the medical college hospital in Jhalwar while others were undergoing treatment at the community health centre, the SHO said.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, he said.

