Malayalam superstar Dileep gets relief in assault case

The on Friday stayed trial against Dileep, an accused in the assault on an actress, till his in the top about access to visuals of the assault captured by the key accused Pulsar Suni is decided.

has said until he gets a copy of the crucial memory card, which he asserted proves his innocence, the framing of charges would result in "violation of natural justice" and "irreparable damage" to his reputation.

The order staying the trial was passed by a bench comprising Justices and

Earlier during a hearing, the government informed the that it would not press for framing of charges against him before the trial court in the case, till his pending in the apex court for access to visuals of the assault captured by main accused Pulsar Suni is decided.

The government's contended that there is no requirement under the law to share all the material with the accused. Dileep's for the copy of the memory card was turned down earlier by the and the High Court.

The government informed the court that an understanding has been reached with in this regard. The trial court was to commence hearing on framing of charges last month.

says the visuals contained in the memory card had been manipulated. The has, however, opposed his plea for the copy of the visuals and accused him of being the "chief conspirator".

The south Indian was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in July the same year in the case. connection.

Mukul Rohatgi, senior appearing for Dileep, contended that the memory card is a document, but the prosecution said it is a material which does not come under the I-T Act and cannot be handed over.

In his petition, Dileep states that he has a right to get evidence relating to the case which includes the memory card in which the attack visuals have been stored.

Rohatgi argued that Dileep had the right to access all kinds of evidence that prosecution is producing against him.

