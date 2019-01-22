Agri-food tech accelerator Gastrotope shortlists five startups

Agri- tech accelerator Gastrotope Tuesday shortlisted five startups for the first cohort of its programme.

Japanese investor and incubator Mistletoe, in partnership with and Infobride, had launched 'Gastrotope' in 2017 to invest in startups in agriculture and processing sector.

Over 150 applications were received for the programme and out of that five startups have been shortlisted, the company said in a statement.

The companies shortlisted include Brown Foods by Lifenectar Health Care Pvt Ltd, which was founded in 2017 by Stanford, IIT Delhi and IIT Roorkee Alumni. It makes packaged products using the healthiest ingredients sourced directly from farmers and deliver fresh at doorsteps.

Credible by Agzaken Risk Management (OPC) Pvt Ltd has created (AI-driven) for financial institutions and It combines various data sources such as remote sensing, agri-commodities pricing and transactions data to provide unique insights at a farm or level.

Fasal by helps farmers to boost yield through an AI-powered IoT platform for agriculture ecosystem that records a variety of growing conditions on the farms, makes on-farm predictions and delivers actionable insights and recommendations to farmers.

automates the grading and sorting process of fruits and vegetables by using computer vision, while Triton Foodworks is a new age, precision farming company, which creates ideal conditions for growing pesticide free fruits and vegetables.

"The Gastrotope accelerator program has helped these start-ups to optimise their model, achieve product-market fit, and execute a scalable growth strategy. The program included 1 on 1 mentoring session with 30 mentors, provided networking opportunity, funding investment advice, strategy-and-skill development," the statement said.

