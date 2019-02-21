Medical board conducts post-mortem on Pak prisoner killed in jail

A three-member medical board Thursday carried out a post-mortem on the body of the Pakistani prisoner who was allegedly killed by fellow inmates at the here.

Dr Nand Lal, who was part of the board of doctors from the government-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital, said the examination was conducted under the supervision of a judicial

The post-mortem report will be submitted to the magistrate, he said.

The body of who was serving a life sentence is kept at the mortuary and may be handed over to the High Commission if it asks for it, police officials said.

On Wednesday, had expressed concern over on Shakrullah's murder.

Rupinder Singh, the general in charge of prisons, said was allegedly murdered in the jail's tv room when the inmates fought over what channel to watch.

Initial reports said he was hit with a large stone.

A case of murder has been registered at the station against four jail inmates Ajit, Manoj, and under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

was lodged at Jaipur's since 2011, after being shifted from a jail in

He was accused of running a module involved in radicalising young people, with the support of Pakistan-based handlers.

The Pakistani national was brought to after the state's anti-terrorist squad sought to interrogate him on similar charges.

The Pakistani national was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and in 2017 sentenced to imprisonment for life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)