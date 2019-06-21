Airlines halt Hormuz flights amid US-Iran crisis

Some of the world's leading carriers including British Airways, and Singapore on Friday suspended flights over the Strait of Hormuz, as Iran-US tensions flare over the downing of a drone.

The suspensions came after the Federal Administration in the issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) "prohibiting US-registered aircraft from operating over the and Gulf of Oman".

The NOTAM was in response to "heightened military activities and increased political tensions that might place commercial flights at risk", an FAA statement said, as and engaged in a war of words over Thursday's missile strike on the drone.

The FAA's notice applies only to US-registered airlines, and United said it was suspending its service in response. But European and Asian operators were taking no chances.

"Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities -- including the likes of the FAA -- around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate," a said.

Germany's followed suit in bypassing the Hormuz area.

Dutch carrier said: "Safety is the top priority for The incident with the drone is reason not to fly over the for the time being. This is a precautionary measure."



Iran's downing of the drone -- which insists was above international waters but says was within its airspace -- has seen tensions between the two countries spike further after a series of attacks on tanker ships blamed by the US on

The is still reeling from the downing of Malaysia flight MH17 in 2014, which was hit a missile over eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region where pro-Russian separatist rebels are battling government forces.

All 298 people on board were killed, 196 of them Dutch.

International investigators on Wednesday charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with murder over the shooting down of the plane, which was travelling between and

The incident forced airlines on the busy Europe- route to divert flights away from airspace.

Responding to the latest tensions over Iran, said it "is closely monitoring the situation and is guided by various assessments including security reports and NOTAMs by respective airspace control authorities".

Australia's said: "We're adjusting our flight paths over the to avoid the and Gulf of until further notice."



echoed and the other long-haul operators transiting over Iran, saying that some of its "flights may be taking slightly longer routings to avoid the affected area".

" only chooses routes that are safe and have been cleared for use by the authorities. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," it said.

There was no immediate word from major Mideast carriers such as and Etihad.

Europe- flights have already faced disruption since February, when restricted large swathes of airspace near its eastern border with due to military clashes which came close to all-out war between the nuclear-armed rivals.

"This (Pakistan's action) has also pushed much of the transiting traffic south, nearer to the area now prohibited to US carriers," the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said in a blog.

